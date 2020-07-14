Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2020) An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, uses a Bambi bucket to provide aerial firefighting support to fight the fire aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patrick W. Menah Jr.)

