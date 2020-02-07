Check your biases

Master Sgt. Melanie Aytch, 647th Air Base Group Equal Opportunity office superintendent, oversees EO operations for all Airmen at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Services provided by ED include preventative services, a reporting system for discriminatory actions, team-building exercises, educational classes for units and serves as Department of Defense mitigators. (Air Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

