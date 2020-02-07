Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Check your biases

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Melanie Aytch, 647th Air Base Group Equal Opportunity office superintendent, oversees EO operations for all Airmen at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Services provided by ED include preventative services, a reporting system for discriminatory actions, team-building exercises, educational classes for units and serves as Department of Defense mitigators. (Air Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 21:49
    Diversity
    Equal Opportunity
    JBPHH
    15th Wing
    Bias

