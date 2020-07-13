SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2020) Sailors combat a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pierside at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018.(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hector Carrera)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 21:11
|Photo ID:
|6275292
|VIRIN:
|200713-N-WY048-1075
|Resolution:
|6016x4011
|Size:
|924.97 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|9
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT