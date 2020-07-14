PFC Brian Duong scans checks in Soldiers as they prepare for their initial briefing in preparation to assist California during the Covid-19 pandemic. The United States Armed Forces strives to provide top quality care and assistance as safely as possible during these unprecedented times. (Michigan Army National Guard photo by LTC Charles Calio.)
This work, Soldiers prepare to assist California during the Covid-19 pandemic. [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Aaron Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
