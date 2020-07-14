Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers prepare to assist California during the Covid-19 pandemic. [Image 1 of 3]

    Soldiers prepare to assist California during the Covid-19 pandemic.

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Spc. Aaron Good 

    46th Military Police Command

    MSG William McCollum checks soldiers temperatures during their initial brief in preparation to assist parts of California during the Covid-19 pandemic. The United States Armed forces strives to provide the highest level of care and safety to everyone in need during these unprecedented times. (Michigan Army National Guard photo by LTC Charles Calio.)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 20:28
    Photo ID: 6275276
    VIRIN: 200714-A-OS192-489
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 16.24 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers prepare to assist California during the Covid-19 pandemic. [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Aaron Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    michigan army national guard
    Covid-19
    46MP Command

