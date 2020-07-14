MSG William McCollum checks soldiers temperatures during their initial brief in preparation to assist parts of California during the Covid-19 pandemic. The United States Armed forces strives to provide the highest level of care and safety to everyone in need during these unprecedented times. (Michigan Army National Guard photo by LTC Charles Calio.)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 20:28
|Photo ID:
|6275276
|VIRIN:
|200714-A-OS192-489
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|16.24 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers prepare to assist California during the Covid-19 pandemic. [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Aaron Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT