USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts Full Crew Testing for COVID-19

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 12, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Zakary Peterson, from Van, Texas, left, uses a nasal swab to conduct a COVID-19 test of Chief Personnel Specialist Melissa Colon, from Fajardo, Puerto Rico, aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during a complete crew screening for the virus. Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

