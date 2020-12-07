Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Culinary Specialists aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Prepare Dinner for the Crew [Image 5 of 6]

    Culinary Specialists aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Prepare Dinner for the Crew

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (July 12, 2020) Culinary Specialist Seaman Florence Ogba, from Jacksonville, Fla., shapes dough into rolls in the bakery aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 19:49
    Photo ID: 6275256
    VIRIN: 200712-N-CL550-0133
    Resolution: 3648x4967
    Size: 997.04 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culinary Specialists aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Prepare Dinner for the Crew [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Germantown Chaplain Leads Worship Service
    Culinary Specialists aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Prepare Dinner for the Crew
    Culinary Specialists aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Prepare Dinner for the Crew
    Culinary Specialists aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Prepare Dinner for the Crew
    Culinary Specialists aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Prepare Dinner for the Crew
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts Full Crew Testing for COVID-19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    underway
    USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    Lethality
    PresenceMatters
    FightTonight
    ForgedByTheSea
    IndoPacom
    NavyReadiness
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    FreeAndOpen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT