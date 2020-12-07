Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Training [Image 8 of 30]

    Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Training

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Deiters 

    932nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 932nd Airlift Wing, Operations Group, Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (AES), conducts readiness training at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, July 12, 2020. AES has a variety of requirements to meet in order to properly execute their mission including: put together seats, install stanchions, along with their medical evacuation capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Deiters)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 19:14
    Photo ID: 6275180
    VIRIN: 200712-F-MV819-1044
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Training [Image 30 of 30], by SrA Brooke Deiters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AES
    Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Citizen Airmen
    932nd Airlift Wing
    932ndAW

