    Fox Company Receiving [Image 5 of 8]

    Fox Company Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, make their phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego during receiving at MCRDSD, July 14, 2020. The next time these recruits will contact their families will be by postal mail in 2-3 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

