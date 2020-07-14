New recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, make their phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego during receiving at MCRDSD, July 14, 2020. The next time these recruits will contact their families will be by postal mail in 2-3 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 18:38 Photo ID: 6275160 VIRIN: 200714-M-OQ594-1072 Resolution: 4824x3216 Size: 792.99 KB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 5 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fox Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.