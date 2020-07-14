Fox Company Receiving

New recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receive a contraband brief during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego during receiving at MCRDSD, July 14, 2020. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

