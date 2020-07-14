Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailors and Federal San Diego Firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 4 of 6]

    Sailors and Federal San Diego Firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy           

    200714-N-NN369-1038
    San Diego (July 14, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 combats a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego, July 14. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. The fire continues to be fought into the following days. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance available, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Paulauskas/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 17:28
    Photo ID: 6275018
    VIRIN: 200714-N-NN369-1038
    Resolution: 4562x3272
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors and Federal San Diego Firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors and Federal San Diego Firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Sailors and Federal San Diego Firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Sailors and Federal San Diego Firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Sailors and Federal San Diego Firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Sailors and Federal San Diego Firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Sailors and Federal San Diego Firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fire
    San Diego
    Bonhomme Richard
    LHD 6
    Ship
    Navy
    Sailors
    Firefighting
    U.S. Navy
    LHD
    Federal Fire Fighters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT