200714-N-NN369-1002

San Diego (July 14, 2020) Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department boats combat a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego, July 14. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. The fire continues to be fought into the following days. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance available, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Paulauskas/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 17:31 Photo ID: 6275017 VIRIN: 200714-N-NN369-1002 Resolution: 4359x2904 Size: 1.93 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors and Federal San Diego Firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.