Sailors and Federal San Diego Firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2020) Airmen Leo Lopez, assigned to USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), cleans firefighting gear. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. USS Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

