Members of the congregation sit with windows rolled down to listen to a sermon during a chapel service at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 12, 2020. The chapel held a “drive-in” service in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to abide by all recommended base protocols. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 17:10
|Photo ID:
|6275000
|VIRIN:
|200712-F-PM546-1010
|Resolution:
|4941x3529
|Size:
|10.22 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KAFB holds first "drive-in" service [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS
