    KAFB holds first "drive-in" service [Image 3 of 3]

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the congregation sit with windows rolled down to listen to a sermon during a chapel service at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 12, 2020. The chapel held a “drive-in” service in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to abide by all recommended base protocols. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAFB holds first "drive-in" service [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

