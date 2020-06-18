Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort McCoy's Suukjak Sep Lake [Image 5 of 5]

    Fort McCoy's Suukjak Sep Lake

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene of Suukjak Sep Lake at Pine View Campground in the Pine View Recreation Area is shown June 18, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more. See more about the area at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 15:48
    Photo ID: 6274850
    VIRIN: 200618-A-OK556-959
    Resolution: 5053x3369
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy's Suukjak Sep Lake [Image 5 of 5], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy's Suukjak Sep Lake
    Fort McCoy's Suukjak Sep Lake
    Fort McCoy's Suukjak Sep Lake
    Fort McCoy's Suukjak Sep Lake
    Fort McCoy's Suukjak Sep Lake

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    outdoor recreation
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT