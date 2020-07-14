USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire

200714-N-JO908-1027 SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 alongside Federal San Diego Firefighters combat a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kory Alsberry
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 13:32
|Photo ID:
|6274643
|VIRIN:
|200714-N-JO908-1027
|Resolution:
|4546x3247
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
