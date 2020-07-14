Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    200714-N-JO908-1027 SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 alongside Federal San Diego Firefighters combat a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kory Alsberry

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 13:32
    Photo ID: 6274643
    VIRIN: 200714-N-JO908-1027
    Resolution: 4546x3247
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fire
    Fire Fighters
    USS Bonhomme Richard
    Teamwork
    BHR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT