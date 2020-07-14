USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire

200714-N-JO908-1008 SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2020) Sailors and Federal San Diego Firefighters combat a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kory Alsberry)

