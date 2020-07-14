Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 4 of 7]

    Fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    200714-N-SS350-1025 SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2020) Sailors prepare to board the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego, July 14, to support ongoing firefighting efforts. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 13:15
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
