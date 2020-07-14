200714-N-SS350-1025 SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2020) Sailors prepare to board the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego, July 14, to support ongoing firefighting efforts. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 13:15 Photo ID: 6274614 VIRIN: 200714-N-SS350-1025 Resolution: 3152x4413 Size: 2.39 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 35 Downloads: 8 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.