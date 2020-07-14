Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Lt. Patricia Kreuzberger 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    200714-N-NH654-0001 SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2020) Sailors line up firefighting gear for incoming Sailors to don and fight a fire on board the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego, July 14. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pierside at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Patricia Kruezberger/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire, by LT Patricia Kreuzberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

