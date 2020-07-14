200714-N-NH654-0001 SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2020) Sailors line up firefighting gear for incoming Sailors to don and fight a fire on board the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego, July 14. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pierside at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Patricia Kruezberger/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 12:47 Photo ID: 6274559 VIRIN: 200714-N-NH654-0001 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.54 MB Location: US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire, by LT Patricia Kreuzberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.