200714-N-IO414-1012 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (July 14, 2020) - Vice Adm. Jim Malloy, right, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet, Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), left, listens to Royal Navy Cdre. Dean Bassett, deputy commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), speaks with participating members of the CMF Maritime Security Conference. The conference brought together senior military leaders, both in person and virtually, from more than 30 nations to discuss maritime security, developing partnerships and capacity building in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Crouch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 09:52 Photo ID: 6274325 VIRIN: 200714-N-IO414-1014 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 1.65 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combined Maritime Forces Maritime Security Conference [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jordan Crouch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.