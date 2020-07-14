Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Maritime Forces Maritime Security Conference [Image 3 of 4]

    Combined Maritime Forces Maritime Security Conference

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Crouch 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200714-N-IO414-1012 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (July 14, 2020) - Vice Adm. Jim Malloy, right, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet, Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), left, listens to Royal Navy Cdre. Dean Bassett, deputy commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), speaks with participating members of the CMF Maritime Security Conference. The conference brought together senior military leaders, both in person and virtually, from more than 30 nations to discuss maritime security, developing partnerships and capacity building in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Crouch)

