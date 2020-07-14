200714-N-IO414-1001 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (July 14, 2020) - Royal Navy Cdre. Dean Bassett, center, deputy commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), delivers opening remarks during the CMF Maritime Security Conference. The conference brought together senior military leaders, both in person and virtually, from more than 30 nations to discuss maritime security, developing partnerships and capacity building in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Crouch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 09:52 Photo ID: 6274317 VIRIN: 200714-N-IO414-1001 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 1.8 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combined Maritime Forces Maritime Security Conference [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jordan Crouch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.