Dover AFB loads cargo during Tropical Storm Fay

436th Aerial Port Squadron Airmen deliver the final push to secure cargo onto the U.S. Marine Corps C-130 July 10, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Dover AFB continues its rapid global airlift mission, even during the extreme conditions of Tropical Storm Fay. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Harding)

