    Dover AFB loads cargo during Tropical Storm Fay [Image 4 of 4]

    Dover AFB loads cargo during Tropical Storm Fay

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Harding 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    436th Aerial Port Squadron Airmen deliver the final push to secure cargo onto the U.S. Marine Corps C-130 July 10, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Dover AFB continues its rapid global airlift mission, even during the extreme conditions of Tropical Storm Fay. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Harding)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 09:35
    Photo ID: 6274297
    VIRIN: 200710-F-LS379-1237
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 19.46 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    This work, Dover AFB loads cargo during Tropical Storm Fay [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jonathan Harding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

