    USAJFKSWCS Civil Affairs Students Training [Image 4 of 8]

    USAJFKSWCS Civil Affairs Students Training

    CAMP MACKALL, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School participating in the Civil Affairs Course meet with indigenous role players during Sluss-Tiller, the culmination exercise for Civil Affairs students, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina June 15, 2020. The Soldiers were trained in culture, language, social sciences, civil analysis and planning in complex ambiguous environments in order to carry out Civil Affairs operations and succeed in the special operations community. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 08:36
    Photo ID: 6274154
    VIRIN: 200616-A-OP908-854
    Resolution: 3600x2718
    Size: 8.89 MB
    Location: CAMP MACKALL, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAJFKSWCS Civil Affairs Students Training [Image 8 of 8], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

