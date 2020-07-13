Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein practices pedestrian safety

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nesha Stanton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 86th Airlift Wing Safety Office reminds pedestrians to ensure compliance while jogging or cycling For more information see: AFI 91-207, The U.S. Air Force Traffic Safety Program Para 3.7.3 and Ramstein Air Base Instruction 36-2901, Commander's Emphasis on Military Standards, 1 July 2019. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Nesha Humes Stanton)

