The 86th Airlift Wing Safety Office reminds pedestrians to ensure compliance while jogging or cycling For more information see: AFI 91-207, The U.S. Air Force Traffic Safety Program Para 3.7.3 and Ramstein Air Base Instruction 36-2901, Commander's Emphasis on Military Standards, 1 July 2019. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Nesha Humes Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 04:10
|Photo ID:
|6273967
|VIRIN:
|200713-F-HB697-985
|Resolution:
|1600x2530
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ramstein practices pedestrian safety, by SSgt Nesha Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
