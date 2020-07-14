Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retail Specialists Cut Hair [Image 6 of 6]

    Retail Specialists Cut Hair

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Hall 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    200714-N-HR150-1032 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 14, 2020) - Retail Specialist Tqwonzae Kerr, from Brooklyn, New York, gives Ensign Parker Sharp, from Heber City, Utah, a haircut aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matt Hall)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retail Specialists Cut Hair [Image 6 of 6], by SN Matthew Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

