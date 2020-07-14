200714-N-HR150-1072 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 14, 2020) - Retail Specialist Tqwonzae Kerr, from Brooklyn, New York, gives Ensign Parker Sharp, from Heber City, Utah, a haircut aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matt Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 03:05 Photo ID: 6273949 VIRIN: 200714-N-HR150-1072 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 834.62 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US Hometown: HEBER CITY, UT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retail Specialists Cut Hair [Image 6 of 6], by SN Matthew Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.