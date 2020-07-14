Retail Specialists Cut Hair

200714-N-HR150-1008 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 14, 2020) - Retail Specialist 3rd Class Steven Ortiz, from Moreno Valley, California, gives Retail Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Archer, from St. Louis, a haircut aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matt Hall)

