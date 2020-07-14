200714-N-RC734-1013



MISAWA, Japan (July 14, 2020) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Nicholas Barkett, directs a C-12 Huron assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa to the taxiway during flight operations. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces of Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 01:30 Photo ID: 6273947 VIRIN: 200714-N-RC734-1013 Resolution: 3000x1997 Size: 1.03 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Hometown: TROY, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAF Misawa Flight Ops, by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.