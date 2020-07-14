Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Misawa Flight Ops

    NAF Misawa Flight Ops

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joseph Buliavac 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    200714-N-RC734-1013

    MISAWA, Japan (July 14, 2020) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Nicholas Barkett, directs a C-12 Huron assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa to the taxiway during flight operations. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces of Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 01:30
    Photo ID: 6273947
    VIRIN: 200714-N-RC734-1013
    Resolution: 3000x1997
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: TROY, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Misawa Flight Ops, by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ABH
    Misawa
    Huron
    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Handling
    C-12
    NAF Misawa
    Naval Air Facility Misawa
    NAFM

