SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2020) Vice Adm. Bill Galinis, commander Naval Sea Systems Command, inspects fire damage to USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Timothy Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 00:14
|Photo ID:
|6273924
|VIRIN:
|200713-N-EF657-1076
|Resolution:
|4703x3359
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Timothy Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
