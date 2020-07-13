Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Wilson 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2020) Vice Adm. Bill Galinis, commander Naval Sea Systems Command, inspects fire damage to USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Timothy Wilson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Timothy Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

