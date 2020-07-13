SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2020) Firefighter John Farrell, from Federal Fire Station 13 at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, emerges from USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Timothy Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 00:14 Photo ID: 6273922 VIRIN: 200713-N-EF657-1107 Resolution: 5128x3663 Size: 904.81 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Timothy Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.