“Earning Your Expert Soldier Badge Starts at Your Unit”

Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Lopez, senior noncommissioned officer of the 82nd Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division is the first Command Sgt. Maj. to earn the Army’s Expert Soldier Badge. Here, he looks on after a COVID-19-modified ceremony conducted Tuesday, June 30, 2020 on Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US