Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Lopez, senior noncommissioned officer of the 82nd Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division pins his Expert Soldier Badge upon himself during a COVID-19-modified ceremony Tuesday, June 30, 2020 on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Lopez is the Army’s first Command Sgt. Maj. to earn the ESB.
June 30, 2020
|07.13.2020 22:36
|6273917
|200630-A-SA069-009
|6720x4480
|1.72 MB
Fort Bragg, NC
|2
|0
|0
“Earning Your Expert Soldier Badge Starts at Your Unit”
