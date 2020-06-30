“Earning Your Expert Soldier Badge Starts at Your Unit”

Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Lopez, senior noncommissioned officer of the 82nd Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division pins his Expert Soldier Badge upon himself during a COVID-19-modified ceremony Tuesday, June 30, 2020 on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Lopez is the Army’s first Command Sgt. Maj. to earn the ESB.

