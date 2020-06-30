“Earning Your Expert Soldier Badge Starts at Your Unit”

Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Lopez, senior noncommissioned officer of the 82nd Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division completes the culminating event of the Expert Soldier Badge testing, a timed 12-mile ruckmarch with 35lb rucksack on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Lopez became the Army’s first Command Sgt. Maj. to earn the ESB in a ceremony shortly afterward.

