    “Earning Your Expert Soldier Badge Starts at Your Unit” [Image 1 of 4]

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Spc. John Lytle 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Lopez, senior noncommissioned officer of the 82nd Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division completes the culminating event of the Expert Soldier Badge testing, a timed 12-mile ruckmarch with 35lb rucksack on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Lopez became the Army’s first Command Sgt. Maj. to earn the ESB in a ceremony shortly afterward.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 22:36
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Earning Your Expert Soldier Badge Starts at Your Unit” [Image 4 of 4], by SPC John Lytle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soldier
    badge
    Fayetteville
    enlisted
    expert
    expert infantryman badge
    accomplishment
    command sergeant major
    82nd Airborne
    fort bragg
    paratrooper
    airborne
    expert soldier badge

