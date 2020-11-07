lightning forge 20

Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division acts as the opposing force during lightning forge training exercise at Kahuku Training Area, July 11, 2020.



Lightning Forge is a annual brigade-level-exercise evaluation that takes place across the Island of Oahu. Lightning Forge serves as a preparation for a rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana with the focus of increasing overall combat readiness and lethality (U.S Army photo by SGT. Tyvel Clement)

Date Taken: 07.11.2020 Location: HI, US