lightning forge 20

Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division acts as the opposing force during lightning forge training exercise at Kahuku Training Area, July 11, 2020.
Lightning Forge is a annual brigade-level-exercise evaluation that takes place across the Island of Oahu. Lightning Forge serves as a preparation for a rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana with the focus of increasing overall combat readiness and lethality (U.S Army photo by SGT. Tyvel Clement)
Date Taken:
|07.11.2020
Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 21:26
Photo ID:
|6273830
VIRIN:
|200711-A-GC256-947
Resolution:
|2048x1365
Size:
|2.12 MB
Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
