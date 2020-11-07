Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Forge 20

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Tyvel Clement 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division acts as the opposing force during lightning forge training exercise at Kahuku Training Area, July 11, 2020.

    Lightning Forge is a annual brigade-level-exercise evaluation that takes place across the Island of Oahu. Lightning Forge serves as a preparation for a rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana with the focus of increasing overall combat readiness and lethality (U.S Army photo by SGT. Tyvel Clement)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2020
    28th public affairs detachment
    LF20
    lightning forge 20

