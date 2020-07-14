SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2020) An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, provides aerial firefighting support alongside Sailors and civilian fire crews on the ground to fight the fire aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mar'Queon A. D. Tramble)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.13.2020 21:13 Photo ID: 6273821 VIRIN: 200713-N-TO792-1001 Resolution: 4019x2675 Size: 1.6 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 7 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.