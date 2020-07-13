Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Kofonow 

    U.S. Navy           

    SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2020) A helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 combats a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pierside at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. USS Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018.(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Kofonow)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 19:03
    Photo ID: 6273706
    VIRIN: 200713-N-CZ848-1019
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jason Kofonow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire
    San Diego
    LHD 6
    Navy
    USS Bonhomme Richard
    BHR
    Brave Sailors

