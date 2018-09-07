Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winn ACH holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Winn ACH holds Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2018

    Photo by Patrick Young 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Photo of Winn Army Community Hospital Commander, Col. Michelle Munroe. The U.S. Army Medical Department Activity -Fort Stewart will host a virtual change of command ceremony, 8 a.m. July 16 at Marne Garden on Fort Stewart. The change of command is between Col. Michelle Munroe and incoming commander, Col. Julie J. Freeman. The event, following Centers for Disease Control coronavirus mitigation guidelines, will observe social distancing guidelines and facemasks policies. The event will also be broadcast live at www.Facebook.com/Winncares. (Courtesy Photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winn ACH holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Stewart

