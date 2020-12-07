USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200712-N-ML137-1067 INDIAN OCEAN (July 12, 2020) An E-2D Hawkeye attached to the Tiger Tails of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAQ) 125 lands on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

