    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200712-N-ML137-1067 INDIAN OCEAN (July 12, 2020) An E-2D Hawkeye attached to the Tiger Tails of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAQ) 125 lands on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 14:55
    Photo ID: 6273237
    VIRIN: 200712-N-ML137-1067
    Resolution: 5595x4476
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

