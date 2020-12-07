200712-N-ML137-1059 INDIAN OCEAN (July 12, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Olivia Fobbs, from Los Angeles, installs a slot seal into a catapult on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

Date Taken: 07.12.2020
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer