200712-N-ML137-1059 INDIAN OCEAN (July 12, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Olivia Fobbs, from Los Angeles, installs a slot seal into a catapult on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 14:54
|Photo ID:
|6273236
|VIRIN:
|200712-N-ML137-1059
|Resolution:
|4631x5789
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT