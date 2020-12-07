200712-N-ML137-1041 INDIAN OCEAN (July 12, 2020) An F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102 launches from the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 14:54
|Photo ID:
|6273235
|VIRIN:
|200712-N-ML137-1041
|Resolution:
|5195x3467
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
