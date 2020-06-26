Team Shaw remembers with MURPH challenge

A U.S. Air Force Airman completes a pushup during the strength portion of the MURPH challenge at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 26, 2020. The challenge was created in memory of Lt. Michael Murphy, who died in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destani K. Matheny)

