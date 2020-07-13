Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Systems Watch Team Onboard USS Mustin [Image 5 of 5]

    Combat Systems Watch Team Onboard USS Mustin

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Beam 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    INDIAN OCEAN (July 13, 2020) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Michael Paveglio , from Seattle, Wash., tests resistance on a vacuum as he stands duty ET watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 10:20
    Photo ID: 6272745
    VIRIN: 200713-N-AJ005-1021
    Resolution: 4561x3649
    Size: 689.11 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Systems Watch Team Onboard USS Mustin [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Mustin
    DDG 89
    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    indo-pacific
    Surface Warriors

