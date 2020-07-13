INDIAN OCEAN (July 13, 2020) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Lovensky Etienne, from Fort Myers, Fla., removes a fuse from a fuse box as he stands duty IC watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2020 Date Posted: 07.13.2020 10:20 Photo ID: 6272743 VIRIN: 200713-N-AJ005-1013 Resolution: 4640x3712 Size: 680.82 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Systems Watch Team Onboard USS Mustin [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.