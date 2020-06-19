Harbor Security prepares for patrol

200619-N-HI746-1473



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (June 19, 2020) - Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Nieshia Sledge, a level II coxswain assigned to harbor security loads an M-240B before conducting a patrol of the harbor onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia June 19, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper (released)

