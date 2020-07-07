Spc. Cameron Kerkes is presented an Army Achievement Medal on July 7, 2020, for earning the U. S. Army Central’s Paralegal of the Quarter competition for the 3rd quarter of 2020. The AAM is presented by Kerkes’ sponsor for the competition, Sgt. Joshua Snyder while they are both deployed to the Middle East with the Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 2-147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 04:04
|Photo ID:
|6272535
|VIRIN:
|200707-Z-KO357-082
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.75 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Hometown:
|ARDEN HILLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Devil Justice Earns Distinction, by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Red Devil Justice Earns Distinction
LEAVE A COMMENT