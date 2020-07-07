Red Devil Justice Earns Distinction

Spc. Cameron Kerkes is presented an Army Achievement Medal on July 7, 2020, for earning the U. S. Army Central’s Paralegal of the Quarter competition for the 3rd quarter of 2020. The AAM is presented by Kerkes’ sponsor for the competition, Sgt. Joshua Snyder while they are both deployed to the Middle East with the Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 2-147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

