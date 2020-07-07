Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Devil Justice Earns Distinction

    IRAQ

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    Spc. Cameron Kerkes is presented an Army Achievement Medal on July 7, 2020, for earning the U. S. Army Central’s Paralegal of the Quarter competition for the 3rd quarter of 2020. The AAM is presented by Kerkes’ sponsor for the competition, Sgt. Joshua Snyder while they are both deployed to the Middle East with the Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 2-147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

