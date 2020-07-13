Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LSSA Marquez measures mail.

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jillian Grady 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 13, 2020) - Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice Adrian Marquez assigned to Fleet Logistic Center Yokosuka, measures mail onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jillian F. Grady/ released.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, LSSA Marquez measures mail., by PO3 Jillian Grady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    post office
    Sailor
    "Diego Garcia
    social distancing'"

