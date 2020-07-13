LSSA Marquez measures mail.

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 13, 2020) - Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice Adrian Marquez assigned to Fleet Logistic Center Yokosuka, measures mail onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jillian F. Grady/ released.

