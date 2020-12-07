Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy           

    A U.S. Navy Sailor puts on her firefighting ensemble (FFE) to combat a fire on board USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego, July 12. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. USS Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Haist)

