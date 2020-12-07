A U.S. Navy Sailor puts on his firefighting ensemble (FFE) to combat a fire on board USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego, July 12. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. USS Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Haist)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2020 Date Posted: 07.13.2020 02:17 Photo ID: 6272502 VIRIN: 200712-N-MJ716-0249 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.5 MB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.