    Pyeongtaek thanks Eighth Army NCO for COVID-19 info sharing

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.10.2020

    Pyeongtaek City Mayor Jung, Jang-seon elbow bumps Staff Sgt. Daniel Velez, Eighth Army G9 Civil Information Management NCO, at Pyeongtaek City Hall July 10. Velez received a plaque of appreciation for his work with managing COVID-19 data. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. An, Seung-hyun)

