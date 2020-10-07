Pyeongtaek City Mayor Jung, Jang-seon elbow bumps Staff Sgt. Daniel Velez, Eighth Army G9 Civil Information Management NCO, at Pyeongtaek City Hall July 10. Velez received a plaque of appreciation for his work with managing COVID-19 data. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. An, Seung-hyun)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2020 22:26
|Photo ID:
|6272441
|VIRIN:
|200710-F-LO365-0001
|Resolution:
|1043x696
|Size:
|224.02 KB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pyeongtaek thanks Eighth Army NCO for COVID-19 info sharing, by Kenji Thuloweit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pyeongtaek thanks Eighth Army NCO for COVID-19 info sharing
LEAVE A COMMENT