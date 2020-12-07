Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Amphibious Squadron 8 Change of Command Ceremony aboard USS Bataan (LHD 5) [Image 14 of 16]

    Amphibious Squadron 8 Change of Command Ceremony aboard USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anna Van Nuys 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200712-N-GR120-1095
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 12, 2020) - Capt. Lance Lesher, outgoing commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8, shakes hands with Sailors after a change of command aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), July 12, 2020. Bataan is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anna Van Nuys/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2020
    Date Posted: 07.12.2020 18:10
    Photo ID: 6272342
    VIRIN: 200712-N-GR120-1095
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Amphibious Squadron 8 holds change of command at sea

    USS Bataan
    Wasp-class
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Navy
    United States Navy

