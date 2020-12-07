Amphibious Squadron 8 Change of Command Ceremony aboard USS Bataan (LHD 5)

200712-N-GR120-1095

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 12, 2020) - Capt. Lance Lesher, outgoing commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8, shakes hands with Sailors after a change of command aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), July 12, 2020. Bataan is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anna Van Nuys/Released)

